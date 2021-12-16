© 2021 KBBI
Hit hard by the pandemic, Oneida Indian Nation brings message of remembrance with 'Passage of Peace'

Published December 16, 2021 at 8:52 AM AKST
A shot of the "Passage of Peace" art installation. (Oneida Nation)
Indigenous Americans continue to suffer disproportionate effects of COVID-19. According to the Indian Health Service, Native Americans have more than 3.5 times the infection rate and are four times more likely to be hospitalized than white Americans.

In response to the pandemic’s threat to Indigenous communities, the Oneida Indian Nation — which is located in central New York — unveiled an art installation called “Passage of Peace.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Oneida leader Ray Halbritter about the installation and the pandemic’s impact on his community.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

