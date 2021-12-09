Self-driving, safer and better headlights: A look at future cars under infrastructure bill

The infrastructure spending bill recently signed into law could lead to improved car safety features such as drunk-driving preventing technology, rear seat alerts, more protective hoods and bumpers, and anti-glare headlights common in Europe.

Greg Fink, senior editor at Car and Driver, joins Here & Now host Scott Tong to discuss.

