The process of deradicalizing youth needs an overhaul. A former white supremacist explains how

Christian Picciolini has spent the past few years trying to reform white supremacists through a group called the Free Radicals Project. The nonprofit was born from Picciolini’s own experience as a neo-Nazi in the 1980s and 1990s.

But now, he’s making what he calls the “difficult” decision to shut the project down at the end of the year — even as he acknowledges racist extremism remains a major threat.

Picciolini talks about his work and what comes next.

