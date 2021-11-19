How to safely gobble your way through this year's Thanksgiving

Turkey time is once again upon us. Thanksgiving is next week and millions are making plans to reunite with family and friends after months apart.

And while the vaccine should make this year’s pandemic festivities safer than last year, many are wondering if they should be taking extra precautions like the booster shot, which the Food and Drug Administration authorized for all adults on Friday.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist and former city health commissioner for Detroit, Michigan, helps us answer that question and more.

