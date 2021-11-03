Why Yahoo and other technology companies are leaving China

Yahoo is pulling out of China. Microsoft announced last month that it’s discontinuing its professional networking site LinkedIn in China.

Both companies point to the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China for those decisions.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to James Griffiths, Asia correspondent for the Globe and Mail and author of the book “The Great Firewall of China,” about what’s going on.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.