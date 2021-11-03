© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Switzerland brings down hammer on FIFA's former president

Published November 3, 2021 at 9:33 AM AKDT

Former longtime FIFA president Sepp Blatter has largely escaped direct implications of corruption, while associates landed in jail and U.S. federal courtrooms — until now.

Switzerland indicted Blatter on Tuesday on fraud and criminal mismanagement charges, along with Michel Platini, former French national team captain and European soccer executive.

Host Scott Tong speaks with the Wall Street Journal’s Joshua Robinson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.