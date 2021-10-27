Rolling Stone report links Congress, White House to Jan. 6 protest organizers

Earlier this week, House Democrats called for the removal of any of their Republican colleagues implicated in the Jan. 6 insurrection. This comes after a Rolling Stone exclusive reported that multiple members of Congress collaborated with protesters ahead of the Jan. 6 rally at the White House Ellipse.

The report is based on the allegations from two of the rally’s organizers, who are also communicating with House investigators.

Hunter Walker, who reported the story for Rolling Stone, tells us more.

