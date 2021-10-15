© 2021 KBBI
'Squid Game' skewers particularly South Korean approach to capitalism, but finds resonance globally

Published October 15, 2021 at 9:40 AM AKDT
Fom left to right, Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon in a scene from "Squid Game." (Youngkyu Park/Netflix via AP)
Netflix’s “Squid Game” became its most streamed original show ever this week.

It’s popularity may lie in its handling of cultural touchstones in South Korea, and a more universal satire of capitalism. We hear from Seung-hwan Shin, film and media studies professor at the University of Pittsburgh.

