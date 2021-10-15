Nobel Prize-winning labor economist David Card on strikes, 'the Great Resignation' and more

David Card shared the 2021 Nobel Prize in economics this week with two other economists, in recognition of his achievements and contributions to the field of labor economics.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Card about his studies on the minimum wage, as well as the current state of labor — strikes, resignations and “stolen” jobs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.