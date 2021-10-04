© 2021 KBBI
What we know about the massive oil spill off the Southern California coast

Published October 4, 2021 at 9:33 AM AKDT

Cleanup is underway for a major oil spill off the coast of Orange County in Southern California. The leak is believed to have stemmed from a pipeline that connects an offshore oil platform to the shore.

Local beaches could be closed for weeks or months to protect public health. And environmentalists are concerned about long-term impacts on wildlife.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson gets the latest from Eric Licas, a reporter with the Orange County Register.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.