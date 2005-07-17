Actor/Comedian John Leguizamo and 'Cronicas'

John Leguizamo, who got his start as a stand-up comedian, stars in the new Spanish-language film Cronicas. He plays a tabloid reporter from Miami who travels to Ecuador to track down a serial killer.

Leguizamo's two early-1990s HBO specials, Spic-O-Rama and Mambo Mouth, were critically acclaimed. He went on to roles in many films, including Carlito's Way, Super Mario Brothers and Ice Age. You can also see him in George Romero's new film Land of the Dead, in theaters now.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.