© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Laughing Along with Lily Tomlin

By Scott Simon
Published October 24, 2003 at 8:00 PM AKDT

This weekend, a gaggle of actors, comedians and writers will gather to honor Edith Ann, Ernestine, Agnus Angst -- and of course the woman behind those indelible comic characters and many more.

Lily Tomlin is the recipient of this year's Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for achievement in humor. And that's the truth.

In an interview with NPR's Scott Simon, Tomlin covers a career that began with comic ads, got a boost from the '60s comedy launching pad Laugh-In, and continued with film roles (from Nashville to 9 to 5), one-woman stage shows and a return to TV on The West Wing.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon