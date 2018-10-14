Troopers find dead woman and intoxicated man inside an RV near Ninilchik

Alaska State Troopers say a man was found in an RV with a dead Anchorage woman near Ninilchik Saturday. Troopers found 58-year-old Kathy Vancleve of Anchorage dead inside of her RV after troopers unsuccessfully attempted to verbally contact an unknown male inside.

Troopers responded to the RV on Vancleve’s property just off the Sterling highway after receiving a call shortly before 11 a.m. The report came from a concerned family member who feared she may be dead.

Troopers dispatched its Special Emergency Reaction Team shortly after the man was deemed uncooperative. Police obtained a search warrant before entering the RV and finding Vancleve’s body.

Troopers did not name the man, but did say he was transported to the Central Peninsula Hospital due to being heavily intoxicated. Police say the investigation is ongoing.