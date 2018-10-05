SUV crashes into Anchor Point Post Office

A vehicle crashed through the front wall of the Anchor Point Post Office Friday. According to Alaska State Troopers, officers responded to the two calls alerting them that a Ford Explorer had crashed into the building shortly before 2 p.m. this afternoon.

An officer at the scene did not identify the driver who is said to have accidently pushed the gas pedal instead of the break. Both troopers and first responders at the scene said no one was hurt in the incident, though the post office was open at the time of the crash.

Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the incident and that the driver of the vehicle did not suffer any serious injuries.

The post office is closed until further notice. Workers at the post office were unable to comment. KBBI has reached out to the U.S. Postal Service, but we did not hear back in time for this story.