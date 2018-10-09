Superior court judge rules against Kenai Peninsula Borough in invocation case

By 1 hour ago

Credit Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly

After a roughly two-year court battle, a superior court judge ruled Tuesday that the Kenai Peninsula Borough’s invocation policy is unconstitutional.

The court case dates back to 2016 when the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly responded to an invocation led by Iris Fontana, one of three plaintiffs in the case. The assembly responded to Fontana’s prayer ending in the words “Hail Satan” by implementing a policy that restricted the invocation to individuals and religious organizations on a pre-approved list.

Soon after, the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska sued the borough, arguing the policy violated Fontana and others’  freedom of speech.

However, the court only considered whether the policy violated the Alaska Constitution’s Establishment Clause, which states that no law should establish an official religion in the state and that no law should “act as a step towards” an official religion.

The court found that the borough’s policy excluded “minority faiths,” and therefore is unconstitutional. KBBI reached out to the Kenai Peninsula Borough for comment, but did not hear back in time for this story. The station has not reached out to the ACLU or the plaintiffs in the case, but plans to do so.

Tags: 
Invocation

Related Content

Assembly invocation policy gets day in court

By Shaylon Chochran -- KDLL Apr 13, 2018
Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly

After more than a year of legal wrangling, the borough’s invocation policy was center stage for oral arguments in Alaska Superior Court Wednesday. KDLL’s Shaylon Cochran spoke with Peninsula Clarion reporter Elizabeth Earl, who was in court Wednesday to hear the arguments.

 

To protest borough’s invocation policy, resident worships the Flying Spaghetti Monster

By Renee Gross Jan 2, 2018
Renee Gross, KBBI News

In the summer of 2016, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly became embroiled in a contentious battle over opening its meetings with prayer. The assembly put what some consider an unconstitutional policy in place after a member of the Satanic Temple ended an invocation with “Hail Satan.” Little over a year later, the battle is ongoing.

Kenai assembly member Dunne settles lawsuit with borough

By Jul 10, 2017
Courtesy of the Kenai Peninsula Borough

The Kenai Peninsula Borough has been in a legal battle over its invocation policy for months. Hearings in that case aren’t scheduled until early 2018, but the borough has settled another court battle. Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly member Willy Dunne settled his lawsuit last week over a legal agreement Borough Mayor Mike Navarre entered, contracting legal services in the invocation case. 

ACLU Sues Kenai Peninsula Borough Over Religious Invocation Policy

By Shahla Farzan Dec 14, 2016
Photo courtesy of the ACLU of Alaska

The ACLU of Alaska is following through with its threat to sue the Kenai Peninsula Borough over its invocation policy.

In the lawsuit filed on Dec. 14 in Anchorage Superior Court, the ACLU alleges the policy currently in place violates constitutional rights to free speech and equal protection under the law.


Borough Assembly Upholds Invocation Policy

By Casey Marsh Jan 4, 2017
Image courtesy of the Kenai Peninsula Borough

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is standing behind their controversial invocation policy.

At their Jan. 3 meeting, Assembly President Kelly Cooper introduced an amendment to the policy that would have allowed individuals who share a common “interest or belief” to be able to give the invocation.

That amendment failed in a 6 to 3 vote.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska filed a lawsuit against the Kenai Peninsula Borough on Dec. 14 over the invocation policy.