Homer Spit Properties wants to prohibit fishing at the spit marine terminal barge basin

Homer Spit Properties wants anglers to stop fishing at the Homer Spit Marine Terminal barge basin. The company submitted a request to the Alaska Board of Fisheries asking it to consider prohibiting fishing in that area.

In its request, spit properties says it’s a dangerous place to fish for recreational anglers. Barges and landing craft come into the area regularly and transfer heavy equipment, freight and occasionally hazardous material.

Spit properties says it owns all the land in and surrounding the basin. The manager of the properties states there is no way to access the basin by land without trespassing.

Over the past two years, spit properties claims there has been an increase in fishing in the basin. The manager adds that constantly asking people to leave the area has taken a toll.

Next week, the Alaska Board of Fisheries will consider adding the issue to an upcoming meeting agenda.