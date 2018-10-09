Dunne re-elected to Borough Assembly

The final results are in for the Kenai Peninsula Borough’s municipal elections, but there were no big surprises coming out of the official vote count.

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly member Willy Dunne will return for his second and final three-year term. Dunne led Jones by 85 votes as polls closed last week. He nearly doubled his lead as absentee, mail-in and questioned ballots were counted throughout the week.

Voters’ support for two propositions that will expand the Central Peninsula and South Peninsula hospitals’ service areas remained strong in official results, as did residents opposition to building a new $15 million school in Kachemak Selo. The borough assembly is set to certify the election results during its meeting Tuesday.