Bald Mountain Air ordered to pay $500,000 in whistleblower case

An administrative law judge has ruled in favor of an Anchorage whistleblower who claims that Bald Mountain Air Service based in Homer fired him after he reported several safety issues to the Federal Aviation Administration. However, the airliner plans to appeal the ruling.

U.S. Department of Labor Administrative Law Judge Scott R. Morris issued the 72-page ruling on Oct. 10.

Morris found that the aviation company violated whistleblower protections after it fired Anchorage pilot Brian Bell just two days after a surprise FAA inspection in 2012 that resulted in roughly $67,000 worth of fines. Bell and another Bald Mountain employee’s complaints about the airliner’s safety and training practices spurred that inspection.

Bell reported several safety violations ranging from falsifying training records to flying with faulty or damaged equipment while customers were onboard.

Bald Mountain argues that it planned to fire Bell before he spoke with FAA officials.

Last week’s ruling follows a 2016 Occupational Safety and Health Administration report finding that Bald Mountain failed to show “clear and convincing evidence” that it planned to fire Bell prior to the FAA inspection. The latest ruling does acknowledge evidence that supports Bald Mountain’s claim, but said the timing of Bell’s firing violated his protections as a whistleblower.

Bell also claims that Bald Mountain attempted to prevent him from finding employment after he was fired in late 2012. Judge Morris ruled in Bell’s favor on that particular issue, ordering his former employer to offer him a job as a pilot and to pay him roughly $500,000 in back pay with interest.

Morris also awarded Bell $10,000 for pain and suffering.

Bald Mountain attorney Aaron Sperbeck expects to file a petition with the Department of Labor’s Administrative Review Board next week asking it to review Morris’ findings.

“Suffice to say that we think Mr. Bell had the ability to obtain other employment, and he didn’t,” Sperbeck explained. “Bald Mountain was not found to have blacklisted Mr. Bell so he should have been able to obtain that employment.”

If the review board takes up Bald Mountain’s petition, it will be up to Sperbeck and his client to prove that Bell didn’t sufficiently pursue additional employment opportunities in the aviation industry. If the airliner is successful in its appeal, the amount of back pay that Bell is owed could be reduced.

Sperbeck declined to say if Bald Mountain plans to appeal any other particular topics such as Morris’ order requiring the company to expunge Bell’s personnel file of any records connected to his report to the FAA.

Bald Mountain is also required to post a list whistleblower protections at its facilities and to provide training on those protections to employees.

Bell’s attorney could not be reached for comment in time for this story.