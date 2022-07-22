© 2022 KBBI
    Local News
    Catch limits increase as sockeye runs hit highs on Kenai and Kasilof rivers
    Sabine Poux, KDLL
    A record number of sockeye salmon passed through the sonar on the Kasilof River on Wednesday. About 125,628 sockeye were recorded at the sonar there — a new daily record for the run, according to Brian Marston, Alaska Department of Fish and Game's area manager for Upper Cook Inlet commercial fisheries. The surge brings the sockeye run on the Kasilof to 568,703 fish this run.
  • set net.jfif
    Local News
    Fishermen sue over set-net closures
    Sabine Poux, KDLL
    Three days after they were ordered to take their nets out of the water, Cook Inlet set-netters are suing the state over the fishery’s closure. In a case filed in state court this week, the Cook Inlet Fishermen's Fund, representing Cook Inlet fishermen, said the state’s mismanaging the east-side set-net fishery to the benefit of other user groups. It’s asking the state to immediately reopen the fishery this season to its 440 or so permit-holders, to pay fishermen back for what they lost and to revise the plan that closed it in the first place.