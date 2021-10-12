Bird Watching

-
Listen for the call of this April's Bird of the Month.Dale Chorman introduces the varied thrush and talks about murmuration.To find out more about…
Carol Ford introduces the Bird of the Month for March - the ever-present glaucous-winged gull, with an assist from the Bohemian waxwing. To find out more…
Meet the January Bird of the Month, introduced by Karin Holbrook representing Kachemak Bay Birders. Birders of all experience and abilities flock up in…
Michelle Michaud delivers June'sBird of the Month profilefrom The Kachemak Bay Birders.To learn more about local birding, go to kachemakbaybirders.org.
It’s been almost 20 years since large numbers of birds with unusually long beaks first appeared in Alaska.The birds, whose beaks grow at twice the normal…
Lesser Sandhill Cranes are arriving in Homer for the summer. Nina Faust and Edgar Bailey with Kachemak Crane Watch shared some photos of the cranes with…