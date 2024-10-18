October 2024 – The Haunting Season
This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org on Homer, Alaska, on October 17, 2024. This program features the following stories and storytellers:
“The Bell Witch” ~ Rona Leventhal, RonaTales.com
“Shark Bit” ~ Ingrid Nixon
“Tailypo” ~ Mary Hamilton, MaryHamilton.info
“Ho-Ichi, The Earless” ~ Alton Chung, AltonChung.com
Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.
Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com
Thank you for listening!