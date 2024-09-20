© 2024 KBBI
Story Borealis

September 2024 - Alaska: Real and Imagined

Published September 20, 2024 at 12:59 PM AKDT

Episode 25 “Alaska: Real and Imagined”

This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org on Homer, Alaska, on September 19, 2024. This program features the following stories and storytellers:

“Salmon and Rice” ~ Sue Searing, SueSearing.com

“Of Kayaks and Ice” ~ Kevin Clement

“The Bristol Bay Deranged” ~ Will Hornyak, WillHornyak.com

“King of the Sea” ~ Ingrid Nixon

Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.

Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com

Thank you for listening!

