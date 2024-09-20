September 2024 - Alaska: Real and Imagined
Episode 25 “Alaska: Real and Imagined”
This program aired on KBBI AM 890 Homer Public Radio and KBBI.org on Homer, Alaska, on September 19, 2024. This program features the following stories and storytellers:
“Salmon and Rice” ~ Sue Searing, SueSearing.com
“Of Kayaks and Ice” ~ Kevin Clement
“The Bristol Bay Deranged” ~ Will Hornyak, WillHornyak.com
“King of the Sea” ~ Ingrid Nixon
Please visit their websites to learn more about their work, recordings, touring schedules, etc.
Learn more about this program at ingridnixon.com
Thank you for listening!