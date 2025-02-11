© 2025 KBBI
Sonnet a Day

Sonnet a Day: February 11th Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Published February 11, 2025 at 3:33 PM AKST
The Storm by Pierre-Auguste Cot, 1880
The Metropolitan Museum of Art Open Access Collection
The Storm by Pierre-Auguste Cot, 1880



Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 7:29 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and weekends at 8:18 a.m. and 4:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.


Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Mariah Hoffman.

Sonnet 34:

Why didst thou promise such a beauteous day,
And make me travel forth without my cloak,
To let base clouds o’ertake me in my way,
Hiding thy bravery in their rotten smoke?
‘Tis not enough that through the cloud thou break,
To dry the rain on my storm-beaten face,
For no man well of such a salve can speak
That heals the wound and cures not the disgrace:
Nor can thy shame give physic to my grief;
Though thou repent, yet I have still the loss:
The offender’s sorrow lends but weak relief
To him that bears the strong offence’s cross.
Ah! but those tears are pearl which thy love sheds,
And they are rich and ransom all ill deeds.  

