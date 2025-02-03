Sonnet a Day: February 3rd Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Jennifer Norton.

Sonnet 19:

Devouring time, blunt thou the lion's paws

And make the earth devour her own sweet brood,

Pluck the keen teeth from the fierce tiger's jaws

And burn the long-liv'd phoenix in her blood,

Make glad and sorry seasons as thou fleet'st,

And do what e'er thou wilt, swift-footed time,

To the wide world and all her fading sweets:

But I forbid thee one most heinous crime,

O carve not with thy hours my love's fair brow,

Nor draw no lines there with thine antique pen,

Him in thy course untainted do allow For beauty's pattern to succeeding men.

Yet do thy worst, old time, despite thy wrong,

My love shall in my verse ever live young.