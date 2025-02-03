© 2025 KBBI
Sonnet a Day

Sonnet a Day: February 3rd Presented by The Mud Bay Bards and Pier One Theatre

Published February 3, 2025 at 12:07 PM AKST
The Metropolitan Museum of Art Open Access Collection
Lions in a Mountainous Landscape Théodore Gericault 1818 - 1820

Sonnet a Day is aired on KBBI weekdays at 7:29 a.m. and 5:18 p.m. and weekends at 8:18 a.m. and 4:18 p.m. and is sponsored by Coop's Coffee.

Today's sonnet by William Shakespeare is read by Jennifer Norton.

Sonnet 19:

Devouring time, blunt thou the lion's paws
And make the earth devour her own sweet brood,
Pluck the keen teeth from the fierce tiger's jaws
And burn the long-liv'd phoenix in her blood,
Make glad and sorry seasons as thou fleet'st,
And do what e'er thou wilt, swift-footed time,
To the wide world and all her fading sweets:
But I forbid thee one most heinous crime,
O carve not with thy hours my love's fair brow,
Nor draw no lines there with thine antique pen,
Him in thy course untainted do allow For beauty's pattern to succeeding men.
Yet do thy worst, old time, despite thy wrong,  
 My love shall in my verse ever live young.

Sonnet a Day