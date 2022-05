It's shorebird time in Kachemak Bay, and a noteworthy visitor is the bar-tailed godwit, which stops here on its migration to the Yukon Delta. Wintering in New Zealand, the bar-tailed godwit makes multiple stops on its way north, including New Guinea; Philippines; the Yellow Sea; and Kachemak Bay. The return journey, however, is a non-stop flight from Alaska to New Zealand, the longest non-top migration of any animal.