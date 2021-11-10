Fox River Cattlemen: Part 2

Our second installment of Homer Grown's series on the Fox River Cattlemen features Otto Kilcher and Akaky Martushev. They discuss some of the challenges with raising cattle at the head of Kachemak Bay, "supernatural" qualities of cows and the pseudoscience of why ravens chase hawks.

Nicole Arevalo has your weekly 'rundown' of events and opportunities in local Agriculture and wild habitat too.

Note: We had a long list of cattle-themed sequel names. We wanted to title this episode Cattlemen 2: Bovine Boogaloo- a reference to the 1984 movie Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo. The Wikipedia entry for Breakin' 2 noted: 'the subtitle "Electric Boogaloo" has entered the popular culture lexicon as a snow clone nickname to denote an archetypal sequel.' At the risk of butchering a joke, we have a cheesy cow pun for part three also.

This episode first aired 11/06/2021.

