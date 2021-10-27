© 2021 KBBI
homer_grown.png
Homer Grown

Fox River Cattlemen, part 1

Published October 27, 2021 at 1:50 AM AKDT
Cattleman_foxriver
Katie Schollenberg
/
Homer Soil and Water Conservation District
Cows crossing high water at the head of Kachemak Bay

For this episode we interview Chris Rainwater, as part one of a two part episode featuring the four members of the Fox River Cattlemen's Association. Chris talks about homesteading at the head of the bay (land he refers to as "where god lost her shoes"), a history of the Cattlemen's Association, and some of the current struggles facing the cattlemen.

Nicole Arevalo from Homer Soil and Water Conservation District has a run-down of events and opportunities in local Agriculture.

Music for this episode is provided by Ryan Black and the band Trial and Terror.

Support for Homer Grown comes from Wagon Wheel Garden and Pet and Woda Botanicals.

Tags

Homer GrownFox River FlatsFox River Cattlemen's AssociationChris Rainwater
Desiree Hagen
See stories by Desiree Hagen
