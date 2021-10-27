Fox River Cattlemen, part 1

For this episode we interview Chris Rainwater, as part one of a two part episode featuring the four members of the Fox River Cattlemen's Association. Chris talks about homesteading at the head of the bay (land he refers to as "where god lost her shoes"), a history of the Cattlemen's Association, and some of the current struggles facing the cattlemen.

Nicole Arevalo from Homer Soil and Water Conservation District has a run-down of events and opportunities in local Agriculture.

Music for this episode is provided by Ryan Black and the band Trial and Terror.

Support for Homer Grown comes from Wagon Wheel Garden and Pet and Woda Botanicals.