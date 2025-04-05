Summer programs, federal funding and making The Pratt Museum digitally accessible

Representatives from The Pratt Museum talk about summer programs, current exhibitions and their project to make all the information and objects at The Pratt digitally accessible. Plus, a frank and lively discussion about recent cuts to the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences, and the changing nature of federal funding with panelists:

Whitney Harness, Co-Executive Director, Pratt Museum,

Liv Wisnewski, Curator of Collections & Exhibitions, and

Memphis Despain, Graduate Intern.