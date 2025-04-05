© 2025 KBBI
Coffee Table

Summer programs, federal funding and making The Pratt Museum digitally accessible

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published April 5, 2025 at 7:33 AM AKDT
Liv Wisnewski and Memphis Despain at The Pratt Museum in Homer, Alaska
Pratt Museum
Liv Wisnewski and Memphis Despain at The Pratt Museum in Homer, Alaska

Representatives from The Pratt Museum talk about summer programs, current exhibitions and their project to make all the information and objects at The Pratt digitally accessible. Plus, a frank and lively discussion about recent cuts to the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences, and the changing nature of federal funding with panelists:

Whitney Harness, Co-Executive Director, Pratt Museum,

Liv Wisnewski, Curator of Collections & Exhibitions, and

Memphis Despain, Graduate Intern.

For more information about programs and exhibitions, go to:
https://www.prattmuseum.org/

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
