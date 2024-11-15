Local organizations Share the Spirit of the holiday season

There are many opportunities to give back to the community this holiday season.

On this episode of Coffee Table, host, Kathleen Gustafson welcomes Shari Daughtery from Share the Spirit, Missy Martin from Anchor Point Food Pantry, Deb Schmidt from the Homer Community Food Pantry and Fran Van Sandt from the Homer Lions Club.

Applications for Share the Spirit Christmas baskets are available starting Monday, November 25. For all information about Share the Spirit projects, call (907) 235-7746.

You can donate directly to Share the Spirit at: PO Box 3218, Homer 99556

You can attend a free Thanksgiving dinner at Homer United Methodist Church on Thursday, November 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.

They are in need of volunteers to set up, serve and clean up. To volunteer, call pastor Lisa at (907) 235-8528.

There is a free Thanksgiving lunch at The Silver Lining Cafe at the Homer Senior Center on Wednesday, November 27 from 11:30 to 1:00 p.m.

Reservations are required. Call (907) 235-7655.

To donate money to cover the cost of the meal, go to: https://www.homerumcalaska.org

Links mentioned on the show:

Anchor Point Food Pantry: https://www.anchorpointfoodpantry.org/

Homer Community Food Pantry: https://homerfoodpantry.org/