Alaska Public Health Check with Nurse Lorne

Check in with Nurse Lorne Carroll of the Homer Public Health Center

for information on incidence of COVID 19 and local availability of tests and vaccines for COVID, flu and shingles.

You'll also hear the latest on the uptick in pertussis and the increase in cases of sexually transmitted infections on the Kenai Peninsula and across Alaska.

You can access updated public health information at these websites:

https://health.alaska.gov/dph/Pages/default.aspx https://health.alaska.gov/dph/

Nursing/Pages/Homer-Public-Health-Center.aspx https://health.alaska.gov/dph/