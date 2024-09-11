© 2024 KBBI
Meet the three candidates running unopposed for Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published September 11, 2024 at 12:24 PM AKDT
KBBI News Director, Jamie Diep and KDLL's Ashlyn O'Hara interview candidates for the three open seats on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly:
James Baisden, Cindy Ecklund and Willy Dunn. All candidates are running unopposed.

For more information about the October 1 municipal election, contact your local city clerk or the Kenai Peninsula Borough website.

You can find more information about voting and the candidates at: kenaipeninsulavotes@gmail.com

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
