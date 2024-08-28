© 2024 KBBI
September is Recovery Month

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published August 28, 2024 at 10:22 AM AKDT

On this episode of Coffee Table, host, Kathleen Gustafson welcomes
Willy Dunn, Chris Fontaine and Barbara McNinch from Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection. They're talking about freedom from addiction across the peninsula,
and about the events and speakers scheduled on the Kenai Peninsula all through
the month of September.

You'll also hear a recorded interview with Annie Garay, Health and Wellness Community Educator from South Peninsula Hospital, about how to access and administer NARCAN in an overdose situation.

For more information about recovery and harm reduction on the Kenai Peninsula, go to:
http://kbayrecovery.org/
https://www.facebook.com/kbayrecovery
https://www.sphosp.org/resources/prevention-lifestyle/healthy-in-homer/

Kathleen Gustafson
