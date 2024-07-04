Homer, Alaska and Teshio, Japan: 40 Years as Sister Cities

On April 7, 1984, the City of Homer and Teshio City, Hokkaido, Japan established a sistership affiliation through Sister Cities International. In this episode of Coffee Table, KBBI marks the 40th anniversary of the Sister Cities with guests:

Megumi Beams - Sister City Liaison/Interpreter

Dave Berry - 40th Anniversary Sister City Project Committee member

Lori Pond - Assistant to the city manager, City of Homer

Charlie Anderson - former exchange student and Sister City Project Committee member

Rachel Tussey - 2007 Teshio delegation member

and Gary Lyon - Sister City Project Committee member.

For information about Sister Cities International and upcoming events, planning meetings and celebrations in Homer, go to:

https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/citymanager/sister-city-program

https://sistercities.org/

https://www.anchorage.us.emb-japan.go.jp/itprtop_en/index.html