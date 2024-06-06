June is Pride Month on the Kenai Peninsula and All Over the World
KBBI celebrates queer culture and LGBTQIA+ Pride this month and all year round with representatives from across the Kenai Peninsula.
Guests:
Xochitl Lopez-Ayala and Jerrina Reed from Homer Pride
Tyler Pelo AKA Totally Tiff from the Seward Pride Alliance
Leslie Byrd from the Soldotna Pride Council
March
In Seward - Friday, June 7. Meet at Wellington Pavilion at 3:00 p.m.
In Homer - Saturday, June 15. Meet at the HERC at 11:30 a.m.
In Soldotna - Saturday, June 22. Meet at the Soldotna Sports Complex at 11:45 a.m.
For more information about events, parties, beach expeditions and how to get involved go to:
https://www.homerakpride.com/
https://www.sewardpride.org/
https://soldotnapride.wixsite.com/soldotnapride