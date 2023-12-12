© 2023 KBBI
By Josh Krohn
Published December 12, 2023 at 9:20 AM AKST

Representatives from Share the Spirit discuss upcoming programs and events in Homer.

Coffee Table Homer Elk LodgeShare the Spirit
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn
