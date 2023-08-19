© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coffee Table

A proposed new animal ordinance for Homer

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published August 19, 2023 at 10:34 AM AKDT
Jillian Rogers
Little Big Bear is one of the many animals available for adoption at the Homer Animal Shelter.

This week, Homer City Councilmember Rachel Lord, Jillian Rogers from the Homer Animal Shelter and Lt. Ryan Browning of Homer Police Department introduce the proposed changes to the city's animal ordinance.

Ordinance 23-48 will have a second reading and public hearing at the next Homer City Council meeting, 6:00 p.m. on August 28, 2023 in Cowles Council Chambers at Homer City Hall.

Read the proposed ordinance at:
https://mccmeetings.blob.core.usgovcloudapi.net/homerak-pubu/MEET-Packet-67061260fc324782b40440fc8af1a978.pdf

Find out more about the Homer Animal Shelter:
https://www.alaskamindfulpaws.org/

Coffee Table
Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003.
See stories by Kathleen Gustafson