A proposed new animal ordinance for Homer

This week, Homer City Councilmember Rachel Lord, Jillian Rogers from the Homer Animal Shelter and Lt. Ryan Browning of Homer Police Department introduce the proposed changes to the city's animal ordinance.

Ordinance 23-48 will have a second reading and public hearing at the next Homer City Council meeting, 6:00 p.m. on August 28, 2023 in Cowles Council Chambers at Homer City Hall.

Read the proposed ordinance at:

https://mccmeetings.blob.core.usgovcloudapi.net/homerak-pubu/MEET-Packet-67061260fc324782b40440fc8af1a978.pdf

Find out more about the Homer Animal Shelter:

https://www.alaskamindfulpaws.org/