Pier One Theatre players celebrate fifty years of live, local theater.

Jennifer Norton, Executive Director of Pier One and two of this season's playwrights, Jessica Golden and Dave Webster, go over the current season and a weeks worth of events (July 7 - 15) to mark the fiftieth year of Pier One Theatre. Sascha Peterson joins in to add some of the history of Pier One and talk about the celebration of life for his father, Lance Petersen, a Pier One founder.

The gathering for Lance Petersen is Friday, July 14 at 6:00 p.m. at Pier One Theatre on the Spit. Everyone is invited.

For information about tickets and reservations for the current season, go to https://pieronetheatre.org/.

