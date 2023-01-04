Q&A with the Borough Assembly

On this episode of Coffee Table, host Kathleen Gustafson and Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly members Lane Chesley and Mike Tupper from Homer and Cindy Ecklund from Seward talk about the Borough budget and projects and priorities for the new year.

Follow this link to the 2023 KPB budget:

https://www.kpb.us/images/KPB/FIN/Finance_Documents/Budgets/FY2022-23/FY23_Assembly_Adopted_Budget_Web.pdf.

To contact your assembly member and find links to assembly meetings and agenda packets, go to:

https://www.kpb.us/assembly-clerk/meet-the-assembly

The next meeting of the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is Tuesday, January 17 at 6:00 p.m.

The meeting will be held in Betty Glick Assembly Chambers in Soldotna.

