Coffee Table

Q&A with the Borough Assembly

By Kathleen Gustafson
Published January 4, 2023 at 10:47 AM AKST
Kenai Peninsula Borough
KPB Assembly chambers at 144 North Binkley Street in Soldotna

On this episode of Coffee Table, host Kathleen Gustafson and Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly members Lane Chesley and Mike Tupper from Homer and Cindy Ecklund from Seward talk about the Borough budget and projects and priorities for the new year.

Follow this link to the 2023 KPB budget:
https://www.kpb.us/images/KPB/FIN/Finance_Documents/Budgets/FY2022-23/FY23_Assembly_Adopted_Budget_Web.pdf.

To contact your assembly member and find links to assembly meetings and agenda packets, go to:
https://www.kpb.us/assembly-clerk/meet-the-assembly

The next meeting of the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is Tuesday, January 17 at 6:00 p.m.
The meeting will be held in Betty Glick Assembly Chambers in Soldotna.

Kathleen Gustafson
Kathleen Gustafson came to Homer in 1999 and has been involved with KBBI since 2003. She is responsible for all aspects of local program and content creation, on-air and on-line, for KBBI.
