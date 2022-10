As Ken Castner begins his third term as Mayor of Homer, he and City manager Rob Dumouchel sit down with KBBI's Kathleen Gustafson to talk about City business and upcoming public hearings.

The next meeting of the Homer City Council is on Monday, October 24, in Cowles Chambers at Homer City Hall on Pioneer Avenue.

For information about council meetings and business, go to https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/cityclerk.