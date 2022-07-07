Claudia Haines, CEO of the Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic, and Sandy Garity, organizer for this Saturday’s Bans Off Our Bodies march, were the guests on Wednesday's Coffee Table.
Published July 7, 2022 at 10:10 AM AKDT
About two weeks ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion which has existed for nearly half a century. On Wednesday’s Coffee Table, host Josh Krohn sat down with Claudia Haines, CEO of the Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic, and Sandy Garity, organizer for this Saturday’s Bans Off Our Bodies march, to discuss what the decision means for Alaskans, and particularly to those on the Kenai Peninsula.