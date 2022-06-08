Homer Pride and resources for LGBTQ+ community 🏳️‍🌈

June is Pride month. On the latest Coffee Table, host Desiree Hagen chats with several guests about resources for LGBT youth, this year's Pride activities, and general questions about how to be considerate and show respect to others.

Guests are Sierra Moskios, the R.E.C. Room Coordinator and member of Homer Pride Committee, president of Homer Pride, Jerrina Reed. In the studio, we are joined with Abby Ferrer community organizer from South Peninsula Behavioral Health, and Jane Dunn of Choosing Our Roots.

This years Homer Pride Community Pride Walk includes a celebration of Juneteenth. It will be Saturday, June 18. The walk will begin at the HERC building at 12PM. From there, the group will walk to WFLK park with a Liberation Celebration from 12:30- 3 P.M.