Coffee Table -- Now's the Time to Plan Your First Vegetable Garden

How to Start Your First Garden Part 1: Where and What to Plant

6:00 PM Feb 24

Want to plant a vegetable garden but not sure where to start? This one-hour workshop will give you the down-and-dirty on site selection, considerations for gardening in our northern climate, and the best crops to plant for beginners in our region. Bring your questions and get ready to plan an awesome garden this summer!

How to Start Your First Garden Part 2: Breaking Ground

6:00 PM March 10

We will cover the various methods of creating garden beds and a bare-minimum approach to maintenance. Learn the minimum maintenance requirements of growing your own vegetables - when and how to weed, pest control, and watering practices to set yourself up for success this growing season.

Sign up at the Homer Soil and Water Conservation District website.