Coffee Table Feb. 9 -- How Haven House has Adapted to the Pandemic
Published February 9, 2022 at 12:47 PM AKST
Join guests from South Peninsula Haven House as we discuss how domestic violence support has adapted during the pandemic. Also, the South Peninsula Haven House "Girls on the Run" program is soon to resume.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.