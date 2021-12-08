© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org
Coffee Table

Future Energy Options for the Kenai Peninsula

Published December 8, 2021 at 3:52 PM AKST

The Kenai Peninsula is surrounded by ways to make electricity, yet only a few are used. Some, such as commercial solar or tidal generation, are among those on the horizon. Join guests Erin McKittrick, Levi Kilcher and David Thomas as we learn about them and others.

Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
