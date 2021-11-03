© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Coffee Table

The Coffee Table - Wintertime Activities Abound in Kachemak Bay State Park

Published November 3, 2021 at 10:44 AM AKDT
KBBI's weekly public affairs program. Support comes from Pier One Theatre, Homer's community theatre, supporting community voices. Schedules and information on Pier One productions at 226-2287 and pieronetheatre.org  

Join host Jay Barrett for a discussion with Curt Jackson of the Kachemak Bay State Park Community Council, Kim McNett, Karl Stolfuss, Erin McKitrick, and Amelia Pollack about activities available in the park during the winter.

