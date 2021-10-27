© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coffee Table
Coffee Table

Coffee Table Oct 27 - The Future Ocean

Published October 27, 2021 at 10:12 AM AKDT
Coffee Table

"The Future Ocean," is produced by the Alaska Ocean Acidification Network.

On this week's Coffee Table, we debut the first two episodes of a new podcast, "The Future Ocean," produced by the Alaska Ocean Acidification Network. Hosted by veteran Kodiak reporter Maggie Wall, The Future Ocean explores ocean acidification and ocean warming, which are growing concerns to coastal Alaskans and the seafood industry.You can find more Future Ocean episodes on your favorite podcasting app.

Coffee Table
Stay Connected
Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
See stories by Jay Barrett