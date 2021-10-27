Coffee Table Oct 27 - The Future Ocean
On this week's Coffee Table, we debut the first two episodes of a new podcast, "The Future Ocean," produced by the Alaska Ocean Acidification Network. Hosted by veteran Kodiak reporter Maggie Wall, The Future Ocean explores ocean acidification and ocean warming, which are growing concerns to coastal Alaskans and the seafood industry.You can find more Future Ocean episodes on your favorite podcasting app.