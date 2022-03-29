Bunnell Arts by Air - Caressa Starshine

Caressa was ten years old when she began playing the guitar and visited Alaska for the first time. Twenty-five years later those are still the great loves of her life. The Rasmuson Artist Award recipient has recorded three albums and entertained at countless saloons and festivals, but her favorite place to play is still around a campfire on the beach. “I am inspired by the alchemical transformation of life experiences into music that moves, grooves and soothes. Music is a primary means by which we celebrate, memorialize and give voice to the ineffable mysteries of life.” Known for her unique, intricate and lyrical guitar style that melds folk, jazz and rock – her original and spirited songs come straight from the heart.