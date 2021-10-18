Diane Miller (lead from D Mills and the Thrills) is a multidisciplinary musician based in Minneapolis and one of Bunnell’s current Artist in Residence. Her sound is amalgamation of her many artistic influences ranging from hip-hop, rock ‘n’ roll, experimental jazz, pop and folk music. From dark and heavy to light and charming, Diane’s range is what makes her a force to be reckoned with. She sings and plays instruments in many different voices and characters, birthing music that is individualistic yet universal.

She performed at Bunnell Street Arts Center October 15 2021.

