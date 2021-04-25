Homer Grown: Aquaponics, Hydroponics and Homeless Youth Outreach

For this episode we visit with Sonja Martin Young from Alaska Aquaponics to discuss how her goldfish and koi work in tandem with her year-round indoor grow system.

Alaska Seeds of Change chats how their hydroponic operation offers outreach, training, and mental health services to at risk youth in the Anchorage area, while simultaneously providing fresh vegetables to local restaurants and the community.

Homer Soil and Water's, Nicole Arevalo has your weekly roundup of events and opportunities.

