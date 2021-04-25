© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org
Science

Homer Grown: Aquaponics, Hydroponics and Homeless Youth Outreach

KBBI | By Desiree Hagen
Published April 25, 2021 at 2:39 PM AKDT
Homer Grown
For this episode we visit with Sonja Martin Young from Alaska Aquaponics to discuss how her goldfish and koi work in tandem with her year-round indoor grow system.

Alaska Seeds of Change chats how their hydroponic operation offers outreach, training, and mental health services to at risk youth in the Anchorage area, while simultaneously providing fresh vegetables to local restaurants and the community.

Homer Soil and Water's, Nicole Arevalo has your weekly roundup of events and opportunities. 

Direct your comments and questions to desiree@kbbi.org 

Desiree Hagen
