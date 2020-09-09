© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Science

Homer Grown, Episode 8: Perennial Vegetables, Seed Saving, Canning

KBBI | By Desiree Hagen
Published September 9, 2020 at 9:01 AM AKDT
cannin.jpg

For the latest episode of Homer Grown, hosted by Desiree Hagen:

We take a field trip to Ninilchik and talk with Shawn Jackinsky of Green Cannon farms about perennial vegetables, heritage plants, seed saving and learn a little about the history of Ninilchik. 

We visit with Marsha Rouggly of Sweet Berries, and learn about jams, preserving the harvest, pigs in heat and farm life in general.

Linda Tannehill from the UAF Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Extension teaches us about pressure canning and gauge testing.  She will be coming down to Homer for Pressure gauge testing on September 11th.

And Nicole Arevalo of Homer Soil and Water Conservation District has your Weekly Roundup of current events and opportunities in the local Ag scene.

ScienceHomer Soil and Water Conservation Districtperennial vegetablesJamsPressure canningSeed Savingself-relianceself-sufficiency